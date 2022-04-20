EXCLUSIVE: Grove Acquires Controlling Stake In Amazon Seller Cygnet

by

Grove Inc GRVI said its wholly-owned Amazon brand aggregator, Upexi, has acquired a controlling interest in Cygnet Online LLC, an Amazon and eCommerce seller.

Cygnet, a secondary market seller on Amazon, focuses on the OTC (Over-the-Counter), supplements, and beauty markets.

The acquisition was completed with a combination of stock, cash, and debt.

“Cygnet’s team and its 11-year experience on Amazon will help facilitate the growth of our in-house, eCommerce brands and all future acquisitions,” said CEO Allan Marshall.

Grove held $6.6 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.

Price Action: GRVI shares traded higher by 5.38% at $4.90 premarket on the last check Wednesday.

