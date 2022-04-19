QQQ
Staffing 360 Solutions Agrees To Acquire Headway Workforce Solutions For $14M

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 19, 2022 10:52 AM | 1 min read
  • Staffing 360 Solutions Inc STAF has agreed to acquire Headway Workforce Solutions for up to ~$14 million in stock and cash.
  • Headway offers customized contract-based workforce solutions in all 50 states, providing full-scope staffing. Headway reported unaudited revenues of $85 million in 2021.
  • The acquisition will expand STAF’s offerings nationwide with enhanced cutting-edge tools and technologies.
  • Upon closing, $9 million will be paid by issuing preferred stock convertible into ~3.5 million common shares and up to $5 million cash through an earn-out.
  • Staffing 360 Solutions held cash in hand of $2.23 million as of October 2, 2021.
  • Price Action: STAF shares are trading lower by 3.74% at $0.75 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

