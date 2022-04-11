Why Datto Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

Kaseya agreed to acquire Datto Holding Corp MSP

for $35.50 per share in an all-cash transaction that valued Datto at $6.2 billion. The offer represented a 52% premium to Datto's unaffected stock price on March 16.

An equity consortium led by Insight Partners, with significant investment from TPG Capital and Temasek and participation from notable investors, including Sixth Street, looked to fund the transaction.

Datto was a leading global provider of security and cloud-based software solutions purpose-built for MSPs.

Kaseya is a premier provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Price Action: MSP shares traded higher by 21% at $34.75 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

