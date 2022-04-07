QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

CECO Environmental Acquires Index Water For Undisclosed Sum

by Akanksha Bakshi, Benzinga Editor
April 7, 2022 11:30 AM | 1 min read
  • CECO Environmental Corp. CECE has acquired substantially all of the assets of Index Water, expanding its water treatment solutions portfolio serving the Middle East region. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • This acquisition adds new customers, intellectual property, and depth to the technology stack. CECO strengthens its water treatment solutions with this acquisition, coupled with the recently announced acquisition of GRC.
  • RelatedCECO To Acquire Rubber Expansion Joints Manufacturer GRC For Undisclosed Sum
  • "With the addition of the Index Water assets, we have expanded our leadership presence and addressable water market in more than 10 countries by at least $200 million, and it allows us to further leverage the brand and capabilities across the globe," said CEO Todd Gleason.
  • CECO Environmental held $32 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021,
  • Price Action: CECE shares traded lower by 3.94% at $4.88 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsM&ANewsPenny Stocks