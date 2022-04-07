Why CDK Global Shares Are Soaring Today

by

Brookfield Business Partners, together with institutional partners, agreed to acquire CDK Global Inc CDK for a total enterprise value of $8.3 billion.

for a total enterprise value of $8.3 billion. Brookfield will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of CDK.

CDK shareholders will receive $54.87 per share in cash, implying a 30% premium to the February 18 closing price, the last full trading day before market speculation regarding a potential sale.

CDK's common stock will cease to list on the Nasdaq.

Brookfield will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price.

CDK is a leading automotive retail technology company.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with $690 billion of assets under management.

Price Action: CDK shares traded higher by 11.3% at $54.51 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

