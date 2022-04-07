QQQ
Why CDK Global Shares Are Soaring Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 7, 2022 9:05 AM | 1 min read
  • Brookfield Business Partners, together with institutional partners, agreed to acquire CDK Global Inc CDK for a total enterprise value of $8.3 billion.
  •  Brookfield will initiate a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of CDK. 
  • CDK shareholders will receive $54.87 per share in cash, implying a 30% premium to the February 18 closing price, the last full trading day before market speculation regarding a potential sale.
  • CDK's common stock will cease to list on the Nasdaq. 
  • Brookfield will acquire all remaining shares not tendered in the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price.
  • CDK is a leading automotive retail technology company.
  • Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with $690 billion of assets under management.
  • Price Action: CDK shares traded higher by 11.3% at $54.51 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

