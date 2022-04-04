Here's Why Everbridge Shares Are Trading Higher Today

- Everbridge Inc EVBG shareholder Ancora Holdings Group, LLC urged the board to explore strategic alternatives.
- Ancora acknowledged that multiple financial sponsors are interested in pursuing an acquisition of Everbridge.
- Ancora saw Everbridge dramatically undervalued at current share price levels, and a sale to a well-capitalized acquirer could deliver more than $70 per share based on recent valuation multiples for both public and private company peers and recent software transactions.
- Everbridge shares closed at $44.60 on April 1.
- Everbridge's Q4 revenue of $102.8 million, up 36%, beat the consensus of $102.1 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.05) beat the consensus loss of $(0.18).
- Price Action: EVBG shares traded higher by 8.18% at $48.25 on the last check Monday.
