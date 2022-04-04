Here's Why Everbridge Shares Are Trading Higher Today

by

shareholder Ancora Holdings Group, LLC urged the board to explore strategic alternatives. Ancora acknowledged that multiple financial sponsors are interested in pursuing an acquisition of Everbridge.

Ancora saw Everbridge dramatically undervalued at current share price levels, and a sale to a well-capitalized acquirer could deliver more than $70 per share based on recent valuation multiples for both public and private company peers and recent software transactions.

Everbridge shares closed at $44.60 on April 1.

Everbridge's Q4 revenue of $102.8 million, up 36%, beat the consensus of $102.1 million. Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.05) beat the consensus loss of $(0.18).

Price Action: EVBG shares traded higher by 8.18% at $48.25 on the last check Monday.

