Why Nielsen Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher

Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced it will be acquired by a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital and Brookfield Business Partners for $28 per share.

The consortium has secured fully committed debt and equity financing, including an approximately $5.7 billion equity commitment from Evergreen and Brookfield.

The all-cash transaction is valued around $16 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Nielsen Holdings operates as a media and content ecosystem provider and offers audience measurement, data and analytics services.

NLSN 52-Week Range: $16.02 - $28.42

The stock was up 20.8% at $26.82 at time of publication.