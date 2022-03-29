QQQ
Why Nielsen Holdings Shares Are Trading Higher

by Adam Eckert
March 29, 2022 10:44 AM | 1 min read

Nielsen Holdings PLC NLSN is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company announced it will be acquired by a private equity consortium led by Evergreen Coast Capital and Brookfield Business Partners for $28 per share.

The consortium has secured fully committed debt and equity financing, including an approximately $5.7 billion equity commitment from Evergreen and Brookfield.

The all-cash transaction is valued around $16 billion and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Nielsen Holdings operates as a media and content ecosystem provider and offers audience measurement, data and analytics services.

NLSN 52-Week Range: $16.02 - $28.42

The stock was up 20.8% at $26.82 at time of publication.

