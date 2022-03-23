 Skip to main content

Astec Agrees To Acquire Minds Automation For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2022 1:36pm   Comments
  • Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTE) has agreed to acquire Minds Automation Group Inc., a developer of plant automation control systems and cloud-based data management in the asphalt industry. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • British Columbia, Canada-based Minds Automation has locations in the U.S., U.K., France, and Belgium.
  • Minds Automation CEO Pierre Vidaillac and the leadership team will stay with Astec and support automation and controls technology advancement.
  • Astec held cash and equivalents of $134.4 million as of December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: ASTE shares trading lower by 2.76% at $43.68 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

