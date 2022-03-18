Universal Music Label Snaps Bored Ape NFT
- Universal Music Group NV (OTC: UMGNF) Web3 label purchased Bored Ape #5537 for $0.36 million, Reuters reports.
- Bored Ape is a female character now known as Manager Noët All, to lead the group it founded in November called Kingship.
- Kingship, which exists solely in digital form, will have its website and presence on messaging platform Discord and will eventually produce new music and give virtual performances in the metaverse.
- Like Manager Noët All, all the band members are NFTs, three Bored Apes, and a Mutant Ape, on loan from collector Jim McNelis.
- Bored Apes have become a status symbol for celebrities, with investors including "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon, pop star Justin Bieber, NBA superstar Steph Curry and billionaire investor Mark Cuban.
- Price Action: UMGNF traded at $24.50 on the last check Friday.
