 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ideanomics Secures 93.63% Threshold In Energica Motor Tender Offer
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 07, 2022 8:12am   Comments
Share:
Ideanomics Secures 93.63% Threshold In Energica Motor Tender Offer
  • Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) has provisionally passed the 90% threshold securing 93.63% of Energica's shares through the voluntary tender offer for Energica Motor Company S.p.A. shares.
  • Energica is a manufacturer and distributor of high-performance 100% battery-powered electric motorcycles. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of this quarter.
  • RelatedIdeanomics Plans To Boost Stake In Energica Motor
  • "We are excited to have Energica joined the Ideanomics team and we're looking forward to the synergy that Energica brings alongside our other brands," commented Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.
  • Price Action: IDEX shares are trading lower by 3.61% at $0.87 during the premarket session on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IDEX)

Earnings Scheduled For March 1, 2022
Ideanomics's Earnings: A Preview
Is Now The Time To Buy Stock In ChemoCentryx, Ideanomics Or Snowflake?
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
32 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Penny Stocks Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com