Ideanomics Secures 93.63% Threshold In Energica Motor Tender Offer
- Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) has provisionally passed the 90% threshold securing 93.63% of Energica's shares through the voluntary tender offer for Energica Motor Company S.p.A. shares.
- Energica is a manufacturer and distributor of high-performance 100% battery-powered electric motorcycles. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of this quarter.
- "We are excited to have Energica joined the Ideanomics team and we're looking forward to the synergy that Energica brings alongside our other brands," commented Alf Poor, CEO of Ideanomics.
- Price Action: IDEX shares are trading lower by 3.61% at $0.87 during the premarket session on Monday.
