DoorDash Acquires Hospitality Tech Startup Bbot
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 01, 2022 10:03am   Comments
DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE: DASH) has announced its acquisition of Bbot, a hospitality technology startup. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

What Happened: Founded in 2017 and based in New York City, Bbot offers an order and pay software platform for restaurants that cover a variety of operational needs ranging from online to in-store digital ordering to reporting and analytics and multi-channel marketing.

According to Bbot, its solutions include a QR code scanner that attracts customers to a merchant-branded, interactive online menu for in-store ordering. Bbot's technology works seamlessly with a merchant's existing software services, including POS systems, loyalty programs, and reservation services, and operates on a variety of merchant and consumer devices, including handhelds and tablets, the company added.

Why It Happened: Bbot CEO Steve Simoni defined the acquisition as a winning strategy for his company.

"Joining forces with DoorDash enables us to more rapidly scale our solutions so that, together, we can equip more businesses with more low-cost tools to help them provide excellent customer experiences and compete in today's digital world," he said.

For DoorDash, the San Francisco-headquartered company stated Bbot will expand its first-party Platform Services that include the commission-free online ordering solution DoorDash Storefront.

"We're excited to bring our combined suite to an even wider selection of merchants across the hospitality space – including bars, hotels, and ghost kitchens – so these businesses can engage with more customers, increase their quality of service, and grow sales," said Tom Pickett, DoorDash's chief revenue officer. "Bbot has built best-in-class features and highly customizable tools that will enable DoorDash to better support the ever-growing range of merchant needs."

Photo: DoorDash

