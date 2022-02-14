 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD Completes Xilinx Acquisition: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2022 9:37am   Comments
Share:
AMD Completes Xilinx Acquisition: All You Need To Know
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMDcompleted the acquisition of Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) in an all-stock transaction. 
  • Xilinx stockholders received 1.7234 shares of AMD and cash in place of any fractional shares of AMD for each share of Xilinx. Xilinx will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.
  • Related Content: AMD, Xilinx Stockholders Approve Acquisition
  • AMD had initially announced the acquisition on October 27, 2020.
  • AMD expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP margins, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow generation in the first year.
  • AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said, "Xilinx offers industry-leading FPGAs, adaptive SoCs, AI engines and software expertise that enable AMD to offer the strongest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing solutions in the industry and capture a larger share of the approximately $135 billion market opportunity we see across cloud, edge and intelligent devices."
  • Former Xilinx CEO Victor Peng will join AMD as President of the newly formed Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group (AECG). 
  • AECG remains focused on driving leadership FPGA, Adaptive SoC, and software roadmaps, now with the additional scale of the combined company and the ability to offer an expanded set of solutions, including AMD CPUs and GPUs.
  • AMD also elected its CEO Dr. Lisa Su as the board's Chair and John E. Caldwell as the lead independent director. Caldwell has served as Chair since May 2016. 
  • In conjunction with the acquisition, AMD also elected former Xilinx board members Jon Olson and Elizabeth Vanderslice to the AMD board.
  • Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 1.89% at $115.32 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (XLNX + AMD)

Why Nvidia Bulls Laud The Stock As 'Tough Not To Own' After Q4 Print
What's Going On With AMD Shares Today?
Benzinga's Daily Brief On Trending Tickers For Feb. 17, 2022: Palantir, Nvidia, GameStop And More
Why Pete Najarian Is Buying Call Options In Tesla And This Semiconductor Stock
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
CNBC's Final Trades: Advanced Micro Devices, Walt Disney, Boeing And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Movers Tech Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com