AMD Completes Xilinx Acquisition: All You Need To Know
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) completed the acquisition of Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX) in an all-stock transaction.
- Xilinx stockholders received 1.7234 shares of AMD and cash in place of any fractional shares of AMD for each share of Xilinx. Xilinx will no longer trade on the NASDAQ.
- AMD had initially announced the acquisition on October 27, 2020.
- AMD expects the acquisition to be accretive to non-GAAP margins, non-GAAP EPS, and free cash flow generation in the first year.
- AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su said, "Xilinx offers industry-leading FPGAs, adaptive SoCs, AI engines and software expertise that enable AMD to offer the strongest portfolio of high-performance and adaptive computing solutions in the industry and capture a larger share of the approximately $135 billion market opportunity we see across cloud, edge and intelligent devices."
- Former Xilinx CEO Victor Peng will join AMD as President of the newly formed Adaptive and Embedded Computing Group (AECG).
- AECG remains focused on driving leadership FPGA, Adaptive SoC, and software roadmaps, now with the additional scale of the combined company and the ability to offer an expanded set of solutions, including AMD CPUs and GPUs.
- AMD also elected its CEO Dr. Lisa Su as the board's Chair and John E. Caldwell as the lead independent director. Caldwell has served as Chair since May 2016.
- In conjunction with the acquisition, AMD also elected former Xilinx board members Jon Olson and Elizabeth Vanderslice to the AMD board.
- Price Action: AMD shares traded higher by 1.89% at $115.32 on the last check Monday.
