Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Murphy Oil Corporation

InvestorBrandNetwork  
Advertiser Disclosure This post contains sponsored advertising content. The content that follows is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.
February 03, 2022 12:06pm   Comments
Watch For Continued Gains In Shares Of Murphy Oil Corporation

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) traded at a new 12-month high today of $33.33. So far today approximately 1 million shares have been exchanged, as compared to an average 30-day volume of 1.7 million shares.

Murphy Oil is an independent exploration and production company developing unconventional resources in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2020, the company reported net proven reserves of 715 million barrels of oil equivalent. Consolidated production averaged 174.5 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, at a ratio of 66% oil and natural gas liquids and 34% natural gas.

In the past 12 months, shares of Murphy Oil Corporation have traded between a low of $11.98 and a high of $33.33 and are now at $33.29, which is 178% above that low price.

Murphy Oil Corporation is currently priced 1.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $32.90.

Image sourced from Pixabay

