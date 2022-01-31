 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Walgreens Starts Boots Sale As Sycamore Joins Potential Bidders List: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 31, 2022 6:46am   Comments
Share:
Walgreens Starts Boots Sale As Sycamore Joins Potential Bidders List: Bloomberg

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has started the sales process for its Boots UK Limited as fresh buyout firms, including Sycamore Partners, consider bids, reported Bloomberg, citing people with knowledge of the matter

  • The Company is sending out preliminary information to potential suitors ahead of first-round bids due in the coming weeks.
  • Bloomberg has reported that boots could be valued at as much as £7 billion ($9.6 billion) in a sale. 
  • Sycamore, private equity, has joined a small group of other buyout firms exploring bids.
  • The business could also attract interest from TDR Capital and the Issa brothers, Bain Capital & CVC Capital Partners, who’ve teamed up and are considered early favorites.
  • Related: Bain Capital Reportedly Eyeing Boots UK Takeover From Walgreens: Report.
  • According to the report, Advent International and KKR & Co. are also studying potential bids.
  • Walgreens is also considering a potential initial public offering of Boots if buyout interest is muted, the people said. 
  • Price Action: WBA shares are down 0.52% at $50.20 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WBA)

Stock Wars: Lyft Vs. Uber
How You Can Use Mark Cuban's New Website To Get Cheaper Drugs
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
Bain Capital, CVC Come Together To Bid For Walgreen's Boots UK: Sky News
Looking Into Walgreens Boots Alliance's Return On Capital Employed
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Gold Drops 2%; Berkeley Lights Shares Plummet
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care Rumors General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com