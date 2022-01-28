Farfetch To Acquire Beauty Retailer Violet Grey
- Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) has agreed to acquire luxury beauty retailer Violet Grey for an undisclosed sum.
- The acquisition comes ahead of the launch of Beauty on the Farfetch marketplace, scheduled for later 2022.
- Violet Grey will also leverage Farfetch Platform Solutions' expertise in technology, global logistics, and operations to drive its standalone business, VioletGrey.com, and its Los Angeles retail store.
- Upon completion, Violet Grey founder, Cassandra Grey, will become a global advisor for Beauty on the Farfetch Marketplace and Co-founder of NGG Beauty, where she will work to incubate and accelerate new brands. Grey will also be Chair of Violet Grey.
- Niten Kapadia, previously VP Operations, Farfetch, takes the role of Managing Director for Violet Grey.
- Farfetch held $1.3 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: FTCH shares closed lower by 3.34% at $19.12 on Thursday.
