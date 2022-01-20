Paya Acquires VelocIT Business Solutions For Undisclosed Sum
- Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PAYA) acquired VelocIT Business Solutions for an undisclosed sum.
- VelocIT provides fully integrated, omnichannel payment solutions to accounting and ERP partners, driving frictionless commerce experiences for their end-users.
- Paya noted VelocIT expands and strengthens its integrated payments capabilities.
- "We are excited to welcome the VelocIT team to Paya as we look to expand and accelerate Paya's growth within the ERP channel," said Jeff Hack, Paya's CEO.
- Paya held $133.1 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
- Analyst Rating: Morgan Stanley maintained Paya with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $8.50 to $6.50.
- Price Action: PAYA shares traded higher by 6.62% at $6.28 on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for PAYA
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
|Nov 2021
|Raymond James
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Aug 2021
|Morgan Stanley
|Initiates Coverage On
|Equal-Weight
Posted-In: M&A News Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech