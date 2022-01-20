 Skip to main content

Paya Acquires VelocIT Business Solutions For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 11:45am   Comments
Paya Acquires VelocIT Business Solutions For Undisclosed Sum
  • Paya Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PAYAacquired VelocIT Business Solutions for an undisclosed sum.
  • VelocIT provides fully integrated, omnichannel payment solutions to accounting and ERP partners, driving frictionless commerce experiences for their end-users.  
  • Paya noted VelocIT expands and strengthens its integrated payments capabilities.
  • "We are excited to welcome the VelocIT team to Paya as we look to expand and accelerate Paya's growth within the ERP channel," said Jeff Hack, Paya's CEO. 
  • Paya held $133.1 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
  • Analyst Rating: Morgan Stanley maintained Paya with an Equal-Weight and lowered the price target from $8.50 to $6.50.
  • Price Action: PAYA shares traded higher by 6.62% at $6.28 on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for PAYA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Nov 2021Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform
Aug 2021Morgan StanleyInitiates Coverage OnEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for PAYA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: M&A News Price Target Reiteration Small Cap Analyst Ratings Movers Tech

