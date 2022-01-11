First Advantage Acquires Form I-9 Compliance For Undisclosed Sum
- First Advantage Corp (NASDAQ: FA) completed the acquisition of the Form I-9 Compliance business under an asset purchase agreement. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Form I-9 Compliance provides clients with proactive and preventative technology solutions and consulting services for Form I-9 and E-Verify compliance.
- Form I-9 Compliance adds new solutions to First Advantage's product suite, including electronic Form I-9, E-Verify, remote verifications, continuous compliance monitoring, and document review offerings.
- First Advantage held cash and equivalents of $275.6 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: FA shares traded higher by 1.32% at $18.02 on the last check Tuesday.
