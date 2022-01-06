 Skip to main content

Thrive Agritech Partners With urban-gro For LED Lighting
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 6:37am   Comments
  • Thrive Agritech, Inc., a technology and LED horticulture lighting company, stated that urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) will be an authorized system integrator for its portfolio of LED lighting products. Deal terms not disclosed.
  • Thrive Agritech's complete portfolio, including Pinnacle, Apex, Boost, and Infinity, may now also benefit from urban-gro's fully-integrated design, systems integration, and post-operational support solutions.
  • Also read, urban-gro Stock Slightly Up On Reporting Preliminary FY2021 Sales Of $62M.
  • Price Action: UGRO shares closed lower by 0.98% at $10.11 on Wednesday.

