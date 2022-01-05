 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Builders FirstSource Acquires National Lumber For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 11:34am   Comments
Share:
Builders FirstSource Acquires National Lumber For Undisclosed Sum
  • Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE: BLDR) has acquired National Lumber, an independent building materials supplier in New England. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • National Lumber operates 19 facilities and employs more than 700 people across Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island. It expects 2021 sales to be ~$440 million.
  • "The company's diverse building materials and service offerings, which include prefabricated components to millwork and their strong R&R mix, will add even more depth to the value-added solutions Builders FirstSource customers rely on," commented Dave Flitman, President and CEO of Builders FirstSource.
  • National Lumber President Manny Pina, along with other key members of senior leadership, will continue their tenures managing local operations following the acquisition.
  • "Following 87 years as a family-owned company, we are excited about our future with BFS, the biggest, and more importantly, the best supplier of building materials to professionals in the country," said Steven Kaitz, National Lumber Co-CEO.
  • Builders FirstSource held cash and equivalents of $224.74 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: BLDR shares are trading lower by 0.84% at $84.70 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BLDR)

If You Invested $100 In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You Would Have Today
10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Builders FirstSource Inc.: The Winning Streak Continues
Analyst Ratings For Builders FirstSource
Analysts Bump Up Price Target For Builders FirstSource Post Investor Day Meeting
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com