 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pactive Evergreen To Sell Carton Packaging, Filling Machinery Businesses In China, Korea & Taiwan
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 8:04am   Comments
Share:
Pactive Evergreen To Sell Carton Packaging, Filling Machinery Businesses In China, Korea & Taiwan
  • Pactive Evergreen Inc (NASDAQ: PTVE) subsidiary, Evergreen Packaging International LLC, has agreed to sell its carton packaging and filling machinery businesses in China, Korea, and Taiwan to SIG Schweizerische Industrie-Gesellschaft GmbH for an enterprise value of $335 million.
  • Pactive Evergreen noted that the transaction completion would further its strategic focus in North America.
  • The company expects to close the deal in the second or third quarter of 2022.
  • Pactive Evergreen held $627 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: PTVE shares closed higher by 2.14% at $12.86 on Tuesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTVE)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2021
Where Pactiv Evergreen Stands With Analysts
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com