Vista Outdoor Acquires Hunting Gear Maker Stone Glacier For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 8:33am   Comments
Vista Outdoor Acquires Hunting Gear Maker Stone Glacier For Undisclosed Sum
  • Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE: VSTO) has acquired Montana-based hunting gear manufacturer Stone Glacier for an undisclosed sum.
  • Founded in 2012 by Kurt Racicot, Stone Glacier designs and manufactures durable gear coveted by discerning backcountry adventurers. 
  • The company expects the deal to allow it to enter the packs, camping equipment, and technical apparel categories.
  • Vista Outdoor anticipates the transaction immediately accretive to earnings, excluding transaction and transition costs.
  • Vista Outdoor used cash on hand and available liquidity under its asset-based revolving credit facility to complete the transaction. It held $265.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: VSTO shares closed higher by 0.68% at $41.43 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

