 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Zoom Acquires Certain Assets From Liminal For Undisclosed Sum
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 5:23am   Comments
Share:
Zoom Acquires Certain Assets From Liminal For Undisclosed Sum
  • Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZMrecently acquired certain assets from Liminal. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • Liminal is a startup company that offers event production solutions built primarily on Zoom’s SDK. 
  • Two of Liminal’s co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will join Zoom. 
  • Liminal’s solutions, including their ZoomOSC and ZoomISO apps, will help bridge Zoom with traditional and emerging event control applications and hardware to help theaters, broadcast studios, and other creative organizations. 
  • Liminal’s software can connect multiple HD video feeds from Zoom to production-grade hardware and applications. 
  • Zoom looks to continue to be the leading comprehensive, one-stop, hybrid events management platform in the market. 
  • Zoom aims to cover the entire value chain from creative production, broadcasting, editing, and fully customizable live event experiences with robust pre-event planning, in-event management, and post-event analytics.
  • Zoom held $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 31.
  • Price Action: ZM shares traded lower by 0.93% at $185.70 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ZM)

Cathie Wood Sells Another $61.6M In Tesla, Continues Profit Booking
Zoom Video Communications Whale Trades Spotted
Reported Omicron-Induced Surge in Stay-at-Home Stocks May Have Helped Propel Digital Health Investments Past $14 Billion
Zoom Video Communications Whale Trades For December 20
Read Why This Zoom Executive Remains Bullish Over Prospects Despite Pandemic Recovery
Peering Into Zoom Video Communications Inc - Class A's Recent Short Interest
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com