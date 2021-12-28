Zoom Acquires Certain Assets From Liminal For Undisclosed Sum
- Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) recently acquired certain assets from Liminal. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- Liminal is a startup company that offers event production solutions built primarily on Zoom’s SDK.
- Two of Liminal’s co-founders, Andy Carluccio and Jonathan Kokotajlo, will join Zoom.
- Liminal’s solutions, including their ZoomOSC and ZoomISO apps, will help bridge Zoom with traditional and emerging event control applications and hardware to help theaters, broadcast studios, and other creative organizations.
- Liminal’s software can connect multiple HD video feeds from Zoom to production-grade hardware and applications.
- Zoom looks to continue to be the leading comprehensive, one-stop, hybrid events management platform in the market.
- Zoom aims to cover the entire value chain from creative production, broadcasting, editing, and fully customizable live event experiences with robust pre-event planning, in-event management, and post-event analytics.
- Zoom held $5.4 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 31.
- Price Action: ZM shares traded lower by 0.93% at $185.70 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
