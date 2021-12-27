 Skip to main content

Surface Cleaner Maker Flotek Industries' Shares Jump After-Hours On Unsolicited Bid; Ropes In Piper Sandler
Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 27, 2021 10:51pm   Comments
Surface cleaner and disinfectant maker Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) said on Monday it had received an unsolicited takeover offer for part or all of the company, sending its shares higher in after-hours trading.

What Happened: The Houston, Texas-based company said it had not set a timetable for the conclusion of its evaluation of the offer and if it could lead to one or more transactions or other strategic change or outcomes. 

Why It Matters: Flotek said it would not comment further unless the company’s board approves a specific course of action or if a disclosure is required by law.

Flotek has named Piper Sandler & Co as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.

Price Action: Flotek stock closed 8.59% lower at $0.56 a share on Monday. The stock was up about 49.3% in after-hours trading. Flotek has a 52-week high of $2.74 a share.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: M&A News Penny Stocks Movers Trading Ideas

