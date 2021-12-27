 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bowman Expands Texas Operations With Acquisition Of Terra Associates
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 11:10am   Comments
Share:
Bowman Expands Texas Operations With Acquisition Of Terra Associates

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ: BWMN) has agreed to acquire Terra Associates, Inc., for an undisclosed sum.

  • Terra is a Houston, Texas-based private firm that delivers civil design and engineering solutions to clients focused on traffic and transportation planning, water-wastewater solutions, landscape and irrigation systems, office and industrial facilities, and multi-family development.
  • The company expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive and initially contribute ~$5.5 million of annualized net service billing.
  • The company has financed the transaction with a combination of cash, seller financing, and stock. It held cash and cash equivalents of $38.75 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • "This will be our last acquisition in 2021, and it brings our annualized acquired revenue for the year to ~$36 million. The Terra acquisition is within our target multiple ranges, and it meets all of our objectives for operating performance metrics," commented CFO Bruce Labovitz.
  • The company expects to close the deal on December 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: BWMN shares are trading lower by 0.46% at $21.80 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BWMN)

Bowman Acquires Texas-Based 1519 Surveying For Undisclosed Sum
B. Riley Remains Bullish On Bowman Consulting, Bumps Up Price Target
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com