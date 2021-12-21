 Skip to main content

Huron To Acquire Perception Health For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Huron To Acquire Perception Health For Undisclosed Sum
  • Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURNhas agreed to acquire Perception Health Inc., a healthcare predictive analytics company. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • Perception Health's analytics, predictive models, and data platform will strengthen Huron's ability to help providers uncover patterns of care to lower costs, improve patient outcomes and deliver a better healthcare experience.
  • All Perception Health employees will join Huron, including CEO Gregg Loughman and co-founder & chief data scientist Tod Fetherling.
  • Huron expects to include the acquired company in its Healthcare operating segment and close the deal in December.
  • Huron held cash and cash equivalents of $11.19 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HURN shares are trading higher by 2.97% at $48.22 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

