Huron To Acquire Perception Health For Undisclosed Sum
- Huron Consulting Group Inc (NASDAQ: HURN) has agreed to acquire Perception Health Inc., a healthcare predictive analytics company. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- Perception Health's analytics, predictive models, and data platform will strengthen Huron's ability to help providers uncover patterns of care to lower costs, improve patient outcomes and deliver a better healthcare experience.
- All Perception Health employees will join Huron, including CEO Gregg Loughman and co-founder & chief data scientist Tod Fetherling.
- Huron expects to include the acquired company in its Healthcare operating segment and close the deal in December.
- Huron held cash and cash equivalents of $11.19 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: HURN shares are trading higher by 2.97% at $48.22 on the last check Tuesday.
