Heidrick & Struggles To Acquire Consulting Firms RosExpert, WE Partners For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 6:29am   Comments
Heidrick & Struggles To Acquire Consulting Firms RosExpert, WE Partners For Undisclosed Sum
  • Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSII) has agreed to acquire executive search and leadership consulting firms RosExpert in Russia and WE Partners in the Ukraine and Kazakhstan. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • WE Partners estimates revenue by the end of 2021 to grow by 25% to $2.0 million.
  • With these acquisitions, Heidrick & Struggles expects to offer a broader range of offerings and capabilities to local and multinational clients in Russia, Ukraine, and Kazakhstan. The transaction is expected to close in 1Q22.
  • Heidrick & Struggles held cash and equivalents of $348.3 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: HSII shares closed lower by 3.4% at $42.31 on Monday.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

