Penske Acquires BMW Dealership In Bloomfield Hills For Undisclosed Sum
- Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAG) has acquired Erhard BMW of Bloomfield, located in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for an undisclosed sum.
- The deal represents the company's 48th Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY) BMW dealership worldwide.
- "This dealership has a strong legacy of serving BMW enthusiasts in the metropolitan Detroit market for over 50 years," said Penske President Rob Kurnick.
- Penske expects the acquired dealership to generate about $100 million in annualized revenue.
- Penske held $119.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: PAG shares closed lower by 5.43% at $99.94 on Monday.
