 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Penske Acquires BMW Dealership In Bloomfield Hills For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 9:15am   Comments
Share:
Penske Acquires BMW Dealership In Bloomfield Hills For Undisclosed Sum
  • Penske Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: PAGhas acquired Erhard BMW of Bloomfield, located in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The deal represents the company's 48th Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (OTC: BMWYY) BMW dealership worldwide.
  • "This dealership has a strong legacy of serving BMW enthusiasts in the metropolitan Detroit market for over 50 years," said Penske President Rob Kurnick.
  • Penske expects the acquired dealership to generate about $100 million in annualized revenue.
  • Penske held $119.2 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: PAG shares closed lower by 5.43% at $99.94 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PAG)

61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 17, 2021
Earnings Scheduled For October 27, 2021
Penske Automotive Hikes Dividend By 2.2%
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com