FTI Consulting To Acquire Netherlands-Based BOLD For Undisclosed Sum
FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) has agreed to acquire BOLD, a restructuring, transactions, digital, and transformation advisory firm in the Netherlands. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- BOLD was founded in 2013 by Klaas Wagenaar and Gerrit van Munster.
- This acquisition extends FTI Consulting's restructuring, business transformation, digital and transactions teams to the Dutch market.
- The company expects the acquisition to close during the Q1 of 2022.
- Thirty-one billable professionals, including two senior managing directors and eight managing directors, will join the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting.
- FTI Consulting held cash and equivalents of $342.5 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: FCN shares closed higher by 0.95% at $146.40 on Monday.
