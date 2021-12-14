 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FTI Consulting To Acquire Netherlands-Based BOLD For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2021 7:47am   Comments
Share:
FTI Consulting To Acquire Netherlands-Based BOLD For Undisclosed Sum

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCNhas agreed to acquire BOLD, a restructuring, transactions, digital, and transformation advisory firm in the Netherlands. Deal terms were not disclosed.

  • BOLD was founded in 2013 by Klaas Wagenaar and Gerrit van Munster.
  • This acquisition extends FTI Consulting's restructuring, business transformation, digital and transactions teams to the Dutch market.
  • The company expects the acquisition to close during the Q1 of 2022.
  • Thirty-one billable professionals, including two senior managing directors and eight managing directors, will join the Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment at FTI Consulting.
  • FTI Consulting held cash and equivalents of $342.5 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: FCN shares closed higher by 0.95% at $146.40 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCN)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Producer Price Index
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com