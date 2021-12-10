 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are Bottomline Shares Trading Higher Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2021 11:27am   Comments
Share:
Why Are Bottomline Shares Trading Higher Today?
  • Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EPAY) is working with Deutsche Bank to explore a sale and consider options, Bloomberg reports.
  • The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company, manages payments and invoices for businesses.
  • In October, Bottomline added three new board members as part of an agreement with shareholders Clearfield Capital Management and Sachem Head Capital Management. It also formed a committee to evaluate and recommend its market position and strategy. 
  • Bottomline’s shares rose as much as 9.6% after the close of regular trading. They had closed Thursday down 1.1% at $44.70 in New York, giving the company a market value of about $2 billion. 
  • Price Action: EPAY shares traded higher by 12.20% at $50.13 in the market session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EPAY)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com