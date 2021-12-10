Why Are Bottomline Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Bottomline Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EPAY) is working with Deutsche Bank to explore a sale and consider options, Bloomberg reports.
- The Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company, manages payments and invoices for businesses.
- In October, Bottomline added three new board members as part of an agreement with shareholders Clearfield Capital Management and Sachem Head Capital Management. It also formed a committee to evaluate and recommend its market position and strategy.
- Bottomline’s shares rose as much as 9.6% after the close of regular trading. They had closed Thursday down 1.1% at $44.70 in New York, giving the company a market value of about $2 billion.
- Price Action: EPAY shares traded higher by 12.20% at $50.13 in the market session on the last check Friday.
