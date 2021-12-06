 Skip to main content

Radiant Logistics Acquires Navegate For $35M
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 3:34pm   Comments
Radiant Logistics Acquires Navegate For $35M
  • Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSE: RLGThas acquired Minnesota-based, privately held company Navegate, Inc., for $35 million. Navegate manages international, cross border, and domestic freight from purchase order to final delivery.
  • Navegate will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Radiant Logistics, Inc. under the continued leadership of Joe Pelletier and Chad Bickett.
  • Navegate generated ~$5.9 million in normalized EBITDA on ~$88 million in revenues for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021.
  • Navegate will generate cross-selling opportunities for Radiant and advance the organic account base.
  • Radiant Logistics held cash and cash equivalents of $9.48 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • "In addition to solidifying our presence in Shanghai, Navegate also strengthens our international services offering, particularly in the areas of customs brokerage, ocean forwarding, and drayage services and brings with it a robust global trade management capability," commented CEO Bohn Crain.
  • Price Action: RLGT shares are trading higher by 1.84% at $7.75 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

