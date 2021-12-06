 Skip to main content

Superior Group's BAMKO Acquires Sutter's Mill Specialties
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 12:37pm   Comments
  • Superior Group Of Companies Inc's (NASDAQ: SGC) branded merchandise division, BAMKO LLC, has acquired substantially all the assets of Sutter's Mill Specialties Inc. The terms of the transaction were not revealed.
  • Sutter's Mill, a branded merchandise company, had a trailing twelve-month non-PPE revenue of $24.5 million.
  • The transaction closed effective as of December 1, 2021.
  • "We will immediately begin offering unique and custom capabilities to our entire customer base, making us a more capable and valuable partner in ways we can support their businesses," said Jake Himelstein, President of BAMKO.
  • Superior held $6.4 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: SGC shares are trading higher by 1.40% at $22.47 on the last check Monday.

