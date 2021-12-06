Advanced Drainage Systems Acquires Jet Polymer Recycling For Undisclosed Sum
- Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMS) acquired a privately-owned recycling company, Jet Polymer Recycling, located in the southeastern region of the U.S. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Jet Polymer has three plastic recycling locations in Alabama and Georgia; and is a supplier of recycled polypropylene plastic for Infiltrator Water Technologies, a subsidiary of Advanced Drainage Systems.
- "This acquisition advances our strategic priority to expand the ADS Recycling capabilities to support future growth while also underpinning ADS' commitment to environmental sustainability," commented CEO Scott Barbour.
- Advanced Drainage Systems held total liquidity of $229 million, comprised of cash of $14 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: WMS shares closed lower by 0.64% at $125.35 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.