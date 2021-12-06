 Skip to main content

Advanced Drainage Systems Acquires Jet Polymer Recycling For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 06, 2021 7:22am   Comments
Advanced Drainage Systems Acquires Jet Polymer Recycling For Undisclosed Sum
  • Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE: WMSacquired a privately-owned recycling company, Jet Polymer Recycling, located in the southeastern region of the U.S. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Jet Polymer has three plastic recycling locations in Alabama and Georgia; and is a supplier of recycled polypropylene plastic for Infiltrator Water Technologies, a subsidiary of Advanced Drainage Systems.
  • "This acquisition advances our strategic priority to expand the ADS Recycling capabilities to support future growth while also underpinning ADS' commitment to environmental sustainability," commented CEO Scott Barbour.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems held total liquidity of $229 million, comprised of cash of $14 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: WMS shares closed lower by 0.64% at $125.35 on Friday.

