AMETEK Acquires UK-Based Alphasense For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 2:34pm   Comments
AMETEK Acquires UK-Based Alphasense For Undisclosed Sum
  • AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AMEhas acquired Alphasense, a provider of gas and particulate sensors for environmental, health and safety, and air quality applications, for undisclosed financial terms.
  • Great Notley, Essex-based Alphasense designs and manufactures a broad range of technologically advanced gas detection sensors used in fixed and portable detection systems.
  • Alphasense, with annual sales of ~£25 million, will be joining AMETEK as part of the Electronic Instruments Group.
  • AMETEK held cash and cash equivalents of $358.68 million as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: AME shares are trading higher by 1.58% at $138.66 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

