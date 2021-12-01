AMETEK Acquires UK-Based Alphasense For Undisclosed Sum
- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) has acquired Alphasense, a provider of gas and particulate sensors for environmental, health and safety, and air quality applications, for undisclosed financial terms.
- Great Notley, Essex-based Alphasense designs and manufactures a broad range of technologically advanced gas detection sensors used in fixed and portable detection systems.
- Alphasense, with annual sales of ~£25 million, will be joining AMETEK as part of the Electronic Instruments Group.
- AMETEK held cash and cash equivalents of $358.68 million as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: AME shares are trading higher by 1.58% at $138.66 on the last check Wednesday.
