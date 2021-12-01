Beacon Divests Solar Products Business To BayWa
- Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has completed the sale of its solar products business to BayWa r.e. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Beacon Solar Products generated ~$111 million in net sales, net income of $2.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million in the year ended September 30, 2021.
- Beacon's solar products business consists of four dedicated and six shared branch locations where it distributes solar products.
- "The divestiture of Solar Products is in line with our strategy to focus on our core exteriors customers," stated Julian Francis, Beacon's President and CEO.
- Price Action: BECN shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $50.83 on the last check Wednesday.
