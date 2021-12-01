 Skip to main content

Beacon Divests Solar Products Business To BayWa
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 01, 2021 2:27pm   Comments
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECN) has completed the sale of its solar products business to BayWa r.e. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  • Beacon Solar Products generated ~$111 million in net sales, net income of $2.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.7 million in the year ended September 30, 2021.
  • Beacon's solar products business consists of four dedicated and six shared branch locations where it distributes solar products.
  • "The divestiture of Solar Products is in line with our strategy to focus on our core exteriors customers," stated Julian Francis, Beacon's President and CEO.
  • Price Action: BECN shares are trading higher by 1.85% at $50.83 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

