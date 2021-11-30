Why Are Zendesk Shares Trading Higher When Major Indexes Are Down?
- Significant Zendesk Inc (NYSE: ZEN) stakeholder Jana Partners have urged the software solutions provider to abandon its deal to acquire SurveyMonkey parent Momentive Global Inc (NASDAQ: MNTV), the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Jana urged Zendesk's board to terminate the acquisition now rather than wait months for a shareholder vote that appears likely to fail.
- The Momentive deal "lacks financial merit, has questionable strategic logic, and introduces a high degree of execution risk for Zendesk shareholders," Jana said.
- The activist added that it plans to vote its shares against the issuance of Zendesk stock required to pay for the deal and could seek to replace board members.
- Price Action: ZEN shares traded higher by 6.74% at $101.52 on the last check Tuesday.
