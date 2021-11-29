Mercury Systems Acquires Atlanta Micro For Undisclosed Sum
Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) has acquired Atlanta Micro, Inc., a designer, and manufacturer of RF modules and components. The financial terms of the all-cash deal were not disclosed.
- Mercury Systems noted the acquisition expands its RF and microwave component portfolio, deepens market penetration in core EW, radar, and weapons markets, and strengthens its position in microelectronics.
- Mercury Systems expects the acquisition to be immediately accretive to adjusted EPS. Atlanta Micro is expected to contribute ~$16 million in revenue for the twelve months ending December 31, 2022, with adjusted EBITDA margins above 30%.
- Mercury Systems anticipates the acquisition to have a non-material financial impact in its second fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2021.
- The company funded the acquisition and associated transaction expenses through its existing revolving credit facility.
- Mercury Systems held cash and cash equivalents of $95.8 million as of October 1, 2021.
- "The acquisition directly supports our stated goal to provide next-generation trusted microelectronics capabilities for critical aerospace and defense applications," commented Mark Aslett, Mercury's president, and CEO.
- Price Action: MRCY shares are trading higher by 2.94% at $49.67 on the last check Monday.
