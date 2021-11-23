 Skip to main content

Why Are Tremor Shares Trading Higher Tuesday Premarket?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 23, 2021 8:35am   Comments
  • At least two institutional investors in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) sought Chairperson Chris Stibbs launch an immediate strategic review of the company, Sky News reports.
  • Additionally, the shareholders demanded that the Tel Aviv-based video and connected TV advertising firm use some of the cash on its balance sheet to repurchase stock.
  • Separately, Tremor recently held initial talks with a significant U.S.-based private equity firm over a potential takeover bid and signed a non-disclosure agreement.
  • Tremor held $333.3 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
  • Price Action: TRMR shares traded higher by 5.76% at $16.15 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

