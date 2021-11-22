 Skip to main content

Franchise Group Tucks In W.S. Badcock For $580M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 2:04pm   Comments
Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRGhas acquired W.S. Badcock Corporation, a home furnishings company, for approximately $580 million. W.S. Badcock Corporation operates 383 stores in eight southeastern states.

  • Franchise Group expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings.
  • For the fiscal year 2022, Franchise Group expects the deal to be at least $0.50 accretive to Non-GAAP EPS.
  • J.P. Morgan arranged for $575 million in new term loans to finance the transaction.
  • Franchise Group held $159.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: FRG shares are trading higher by 9.25% at $49.25 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

