Franchise Group Tucks In W.S. Badcock For $580M
Franchise Group Inc (NASDAQ: FRG) has acquired W.S. Badcock Corporation, a home furnishings company, for approximately $580 million. W.S. Badcock Corporation operates 383 stores in eight southeastern states.
- Franchise Group expects the transaction to be immediately accretive to earnings.
- For the fiscal year 2022, Franchise Group expects the deal to be at least $0.50 accretive to Non-GAAP EPS.
- J.P. Morgan arranged for $575 million in new term loans to finance the transaction.
- Franchise Group held $159.9 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
- Price Action: FRG shares are trading higher by 9.25% at $49.25 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.