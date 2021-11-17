Mister Car Wash Acquires Daddy O's Car Wash For Undisclosed Sum
- Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCW) has agreed to acquire Daddy O's Car Wash, three Express Exterior locations in the El Paso metro area, Texas, for an undisclosed sum.
- The deal brings the total number of Mister stores in El Paso to 16.
- "The addition of these three stores complements our current presence in the city and provides our members and customers additional location options on both the northwest and eastern corridors of the city," said Casey Lindsay, VP Corporate Development of Mister Car Wash.
- Price Action: MCW shares closed higher by 2.20% at $18.13 on Tuesday.
