Mister Car Wash Acquires Daddy O's Car Wash For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 17, 2021 5:15am   Comments
  • Mister Car Wash Inc (NYSE: MCWhas agreed to acquire Daddy O's Car Wash, three Express Exterior locations in the El Paso metro area, Texas, for an undisclosed sum.
  • The deal brings the total number of Mister stores in El Paso to 16.
  • "The addition of these three stores complements our current presence in the city and provides our members and customers additional location options on both the northwest and eastern corridors of the city," said Casey Lindsay, VP Corporate Development of Mister Car Wash.
  • Price Action: MCW shares closed higher by 2.20% at $18.13 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

