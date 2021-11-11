 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pool Corp To Acquire Porpoise Pool & Patio For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2021 8:18am   Comments
Share:
Pool Corp To Acquire Porpoise Pool & Patio For Undisclosed Sum
  • Pool Corp (NASDAQ: POOL) has agreed to acquire Largo, Florida-based Porpoise Pool & Patio Inc, including its main operating subsidiaries, Sun Wholesale Supply Inc and Pinch A Penny Inc, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Sun Wholesale Supply is a distributor of swimming pool and outdoor living products.
  • Pinch A Penny is a franchisor of the pool and outdoor living-related specialty retail stores in the U.S. with 260 independently owned and operated franchised stores.
  • Pool Corp expects the transaction to close by December 31, 2021.
  • Pool Corp assumes the net revenue growth contribution similar to that realized from other recently completed acquisitions and plans to use borrowings available from its newly expanded revolving credit facility and cash on hand to fund the purchase.
  • Pool Corp held $83.5 million in cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: POOL shares closed higher by 0.04% at $526.52 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (POOL)

Pool Corp Stock Surges On Q3 Beat, Raised FY21 EPS Outlook
Pool: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For October 21, 2021
Earnings Preview For Pool
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com