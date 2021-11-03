 Skip to main content

Why Are Micro Focus Shares Rising Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 03, 2021 2:36pm   Comments
  • Micro Focus International PLC (NYSE: MFGPwill sell its Digital Safe archiving and risk management portfolio to Smarsh. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
  • The Digital Safe business includes the Digital Safe product and the complementary offerings of Social Media Governance, Supervisor, and eDiscovery.
  • The acquisition will consummate pending regulatory approval in Q1 CY22.
  • "This acquisition also enables Smarsh to better serve our cross-border financial services customers and to expand our footprint in other heavily regulated industries," Smarsh CEO Brian Cramer said.
  • The addition of the Digital Safe customer base, technology, and team of subject-matter experts strengthens Smarsh's position in Enterprise Information Archiving. It accelerates the execution of its global growth strategy.
  • Price Action: MFGP shares traded higher by 9.26% at $5.43 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingM&A News Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

