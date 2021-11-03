Why Are Micro Focus Shares Rising Today?
- Micro Focus International PLC (NYSE: MFGP) will sell its Digital Safe archiving and risk management portfolio to Smarsh. The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed.
- The Digital Safe business includes the Digital Safe product and the complementary offerings of Social Media Governance, Supervisor, and eDiscovery.
- The acquisition will consummate pending regulatory approval in Q1 CY22.
- "This acquisition also enables Smarsh to better serve our cross-border financial services customers and to expand our footprint in other heavily regulated industries," Smarsh CEO Brian Cramer said.
- The addition of the Digital Safe customer base, technology, and team of subject-matter experts strengthens Smarsh's position in Enterprise Information Archiving. It accelerates the execution of its global growth strategy.
- Price Action: MFGP shares traded higher by 9.26% at $5.43 on the last check Wednesday.
