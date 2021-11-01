 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Beacon Roofing Supply Buys Midway Wholesale For Undisclosed Sum
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 4:41pm   Comments
Share:
Beacon Roofing Supply Buys Midway Wholesale For Undisclosed Sum
  • Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ: BECNhas acquired Midway Sales & Distributing, Inc (Midway Wholesale), a Midwest distributor of residential and commercial exterior building and roofing supplies, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Midway Wholesale serves customers at 10 locations across Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska. With annual sales of ~$130 million, the acquisition deepens Beacon's presence in the Midwest.
  • Beacon Roofing held cash and cash equivalents of $188.9 million as of June 30, 2021.
  • "Expanding our depth of service in the Midwest will bring Midway customers the opportunity to benefit from Beacon's digital solutions, TRI-BUILT product line, and OTC® network," commented Julian Francis, President & CEO of Beacon.
  • Price Action: BECN shares closed higher by 2.06% at $53.96 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BECN)

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Beacon Roofing Supply, Enfusion, Nerdy And More
RBC Capital Upgrades Beacon Roofing To Outperform On Valuation
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 18, 2021
Beacon Opens New Branches In Texas, Florida
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com