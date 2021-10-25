Sharps Compliance Acquires Affordable Medical Waste For $2.2M
- Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ: SMED) has acquired Affordable Medical Waste (AMW) for $2.2 million. AMW is a full-service, route-based provider of medical waste solutions to over 500 customer locations in the Midwest, primarily in Indiana.
- Sharps Compliance specified that this acquisition is consistent with its long-term growth strategy.
- The company expects the deal to enhance its route-based services and density in Indiana.
- Sharps Compliance held a cash balance of $27.8 million as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: SMED shares are trading higher by 2.38% at $8.19 on the last check Monday.
