Tremor Acquires Spearad For $14.7M
- Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ: TRMR) acquired Spearad for $14.7 million, of which $11.0 million in cash and the remaining via stock.
- Spearad is a global CTV Video ad server and media management platform purpose-built for broadcasters and TV content companies to deliver seamless TV-like experiences in CTV and Over-the-Top (OTT) environments, with the same advanced controls and capabilities of linear TV.
- Spearad was founded in 2019, in Germany, by Erhard Neumann and Mark Thielen.
- Spearad's technology platform and proprietary data assets enable publishers to centrally manage direct-sold and programmatic campaigns and improve ad pod monetization.
- Spearad's ad server technology will be integrated into Tremor's Unruly SSP, enabling CTV header bidding, channel inventory, and ad pod management.
- Tremor held $275.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30.
- Price Action: TRMR shares traded higher by 4.20% at $19.62 on the last check Tuesday.
