 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UFP Technologies Acquires Contech Medical For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 1:24pm   Comments
Share:
UFP Technologies Acquires Contech Medical For Undisclosed Sum
  • UFP Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: UFPThas acquired Contech Medical Inc for an undisclosed sum. Contech Medical designs, develops and manufactures class III medical device packaging primarily for catheters and guidewires.
  • Providence, Rhode Island-based Contech Medical's annual sales stands at $18 million.
  • UFP expects the acquisition to enhance its manufacturing capabilities and be instantly accretive to earnings.
  • "Today, around 70% of Contech's customers are our customers too. Because we provide complementary – not competing – products and services, we will be able to address customer needs in a more comprehensive way," said Jeffrey Bailly, chairman, CEO, and president of UFP.
  • UFP held $30.27 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: UFPT shares are trading lower by 0.41% at $63.78 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UFPT)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com