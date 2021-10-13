Pactiv Evergreen To Divest 50% Interest In Naturepak Beverage JV
- Pactiv Evergreen Inc's (NASDAQ: PTVE) wholly-owned subsidiary, Evergreen Packaging International LLC, has agreed to sell its 50% interest in Naturepak Beverage Packaging Co Ltd to Elopak ASA, a global supplier of carton packaging and filling equipment. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.
- Naturepak Beverage is a joint venture by Evergreen Packaging and Gulf Industrial Group Company Plc.
- Naturepak Beverage caters to customers in the Middle East and Africa region from manufacturing plants in Morocco and Saudi Arabia.
- Price Action: PTVE shares closed lower by 0.08% at $12.44 on Tuesday.
