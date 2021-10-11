Chef's Warehouse Acquires Certain Assets Of Martin Preferred Foods For Undisclosed Sum
- Chef's Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEF) has acquired certain assets of Martin Preferred Foods, based in Houston, Texas, for an undisclosed sum.
- Martin Preferred Foods is a processor and distributor of food products, providing marinated proteins, seafood, specialty and imported groceries, beef, fine cheeses, chicken, pork, and other products.
- "This acquisition offers The Chefs' Warehouse the opportunity to continue to build upon our success in the Texas market. We are thrilled to be in a position to bring the Allen Brothers brand to our local customers in Texas," said Chairman and CEO Christopher Pappas.
- It held cash and equivalents of $146.9 million as of June 25, 2021.
- Price Action: CHEF shares are trading lower by 1.88% at $33.66 on the last check Monday.
