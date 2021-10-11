 Skip to main content

Chef's Warehouse Acquires Certain Assets Of Martin Preferred Foods For Undisclosed Sum
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
  • Chef's Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ: CHEFhas acquired certain assets of Martin Preferred Foods, based in Houston, Texas, for an undisclosed sum.
  • Martin Preferred Foods is a processor and distributor of food products, providing marinated proteins, seafood, specialty and imported groceries, beef, fine cheeses, chicken, pork, and other products.
  • "This acquisition offers The Chefs' Warehouse the opportunity to continue to build upon our success in the Texas market. We are thrilled to be in a position to bring the Allen Brothers brand to our local customers in Texas," said Chairman and CEO Christopher Pappas.
  • It held cash and equivalents of $146.9 million as of June 25, 2021.
  • Price Action: CHEF shares are trading lower by 1.88% at $33.66 on the last check Monday.

