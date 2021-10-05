 Skip to main content

Scientific Games To Acquire PlayOn Cashless Product Line
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2021 2:50pm   Comments
Scientific Games To Acquire PlayOn Cashless Product Line
  • Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ: SGMShas agreed to acquire ACS's cashless table game solution titled PlayOn for an undisclosed sum.
  • The PlayOn cashless product line provides players with a debit solution at live table games.
  • As a part of the Scientific Games portfolio, the ACS PlayOn product line will be called AToM (Access To On Demand Money).
  • The AToM solution is currently live on 600 table games in California, Nevada, and New Mexico. The AToM system is presently live at over 20 properties in North America.
  • Scientific Games held $983 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: SGMS shares are trading lower by 5.44% at $78.02 on the last check Tuesday.

