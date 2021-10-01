 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Esports Technologies Acquires Aspire Global's B2C business For $75.9M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 3:22pm   Comments
Share:
Esports Technologies Acquires Aspire Global's B2C business For $75.9M
  • Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: EBET) has acquired Aspire Global PLC's (OTC: ASPGF) B2C business in a $75.9 million transaction.
  • The deal value includes $58.3 million in cash, $11.7 million in a promissory note, and about $5.9 million worth of common stock.
  • Esports Technologies will take over Aspire's portfolio of B2C proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands, including Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP. 
  • The company intends to use the multiple-brand acquisition to cross-sell esports wagering opportunities to increase its esports revenue, player bet transactions, and customers. 
  • Aspire's B2C business recorded wagering of $1.8 billion and over 1.3 billion bets in the past twelve-month period.
  • The transaction is expected to close by November 30, 2021. Upon completion of the acquisition, Aspire agreed to will provide four years of managed services for the acquired brands.
  • Esports has entered into binding agreements with certain investors for a private placement of $36.2 million consisting of convertible preferred stock and warrants to purchase common stock.
  • Esports held $12.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
  • Price Action: EBET shares are trading lower by 5.76% at $31.63 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (EBET)

48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Esports Technologies Enters License Agreement With Aspire Global
35 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com