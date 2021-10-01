Andersons Acquires Capstone Commodities For Undisclosed Sum
- Andersons Inc (NASDAQ: ANDE) has acquired Capstone Commodities LLC for an undisclosed sum. Capstone Commodities provides feed ingredients to dairies and feed mills, feed yards, and exporters, mainly in the southwestern U.S.
- Capstone Commodities will continue to work under the Capstone name as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Andersons.
- Andersons expects the acquisition supports its strategy to expand in its core grain and fertilizer businesses.
- Andersons held $27.5 million in cash and equivalents as of June 30, 2021.
- Price Action: ANDE shares are trading higher by 3.31% at $31.85 on the last check Friday.
